Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 151 times
Video tutorial on factoring using difference of two squares .
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 151 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 13, 2013
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
mrbrianmclogan
Inequalities - Graphing: Variables
Video Tutorial: How to graph an inequality with the variable on the right side and negative
- (1)
- FREE
mrbrianmclogan
Solving a quadratic equation: AC method
Video tutorial Mod z Solving a quadratic equation by factoring using AC method
- (1)
- FREE
mrbrianmclogan
Venn Diagram - Intersection & Union
Video Tutorial: Finding the intersection and union with sets in a venn diagram
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
bgm2016
Complex Numbers
A complete unit of work for Complex numbers: Cartesian form, modulus-argument firm, Euler’s form, de Moivre’s theorem, nth roots of a complex numbe...
- (0)
- $11.27
NewMathWorld
Multiplying Complex Numbers – Math puzzle
Multiplying Complex Numbers – Math puzzle Use conjugates to rationalize a denominator. I’ve included three different sizes of the same puzzle. The ...
- (0)
- $3.00
jwmcrobert
IB Maths HL - Topic 1 Algebra - Notes
Handwritten notes that I made for my HL students on Topic 1 of Algebra in the IB. It includes: 1.1 - Sequences & Series 1.2 - Exponents and Log...
- (1)
- $4.23
New resources
curingd
Complex Numbers Starters and Worksheets
Starters and main worksheets for two lessons' worth on complex numbers.
- (1)
- FREE
al_robinson76
Maths for Engineers - Complex Numbers
A large presentation introduces complex numbers and goes on to show the students how to add, subtract, multiply and also divide complex numbers in ...
- (1)
- $5.63
KKuerschner
Edexcel Further Pure 1 Last Minute Revision
A powerpoint covering all the topics in Edexcel Further Pure 1 exam. Built in timers and exam questions - works well as a last lesson before the exam.
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
bgm2016
Complex Numbers
A complete unit of work for Complex numbers: Cartesian form, modulus-argument firm, Euler’s form, de Moivre’s theorem, nth roots of a complex numbe...
- (0)
- $11.27
bgm2016
Nth Roots of a Complex Number
Use de Moivre’s theorem to find nth roots of a complex number. Graph nth roots of a complex number on the Argand diagram. Generalize the position o...
- (0)
- $4.23
dh2119
Binomial Theorem, Partial Fractions, Complex Numbers
Three homeworks and a set of extended questions on the topics of Expansions with the Binomial Theorem Using Partial Fractions Complex Numbers, oper...
- (0)
- FREE