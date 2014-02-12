Every time a cell divides, the DNA has to make a complete copy of itself. Alison Woollard explores this copying mechanism with the help of acrobats from Infinity Elite. Each member wears a coloured t-shirt according to the nucleotide base they represent. On Alison’s command, replication begins: the bonds between the base pairs break, the molecule splits and turns to bond with a newly formed strand, once again obeying the laws of base pairing.

Keywords: DNA, replication, semi-conservative, base pairs

