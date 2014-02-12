In this clip from the Ri’s Chromosome series, Aoife McLysaght explains that though every living thing has DNA, different organisms have slightly different versions of the DNA molecule. Aoife illustrates how genes are organised onto chromosomes and how chromosomes themselves are packaged so that they fit within the nucleus. She also shows how the packaging of DNA into chromosomes aids the process of cell division.
Keywords: DNA, chromosomes, genes, cell division
Created: Feb 12, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
