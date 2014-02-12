Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 798 times
Alison Woollard explains this process of mitosis using a video of a real cell. The chromosomes, seen in red on the video, first replicate themselves (difficult to see in this video), then get divided precisely into two sets and next move to opposite sides of the dividing cell, into the daughter cells. Finally, the cell membrane (blue) forms between the two cells and the two daughter cells are formed.
Keywords: mitosis, cell division, chromosomes
Click the guide below for questions and activities
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 798 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Feb 12, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
theRoyalInstitution
Video resource on Mutation
In this clip Alison looks at mutations, and their effect on cells, organisms, and evolution. A message is passed along a line of eight volunteers i...
- (2)
- FREE
theRoyalInstitution
Reacting Fluorine with Caesium - First Time on Cam
In preparation for the 2012 Christmas Lectures Dr Peter Wothers heads off to the University of Leicester to conduct an extraordinary experiment - r...
- (2)
- FREE
theRoyalInstitution
Sending Sound Electronically
A secondary school resource produced with the support of the Institution of Engineering and Technology to accompany this year's CHRISTMAS LECTURES....
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
alevelbioboss
STUDENT revision summaries A Level Biology AQA bundle
20 revision summaries
- 20 Resources
- $28.17
bjs23
Biology Paper 1 Revision Posters for Edexcel Combined Science 9-1 (from 2016)
16 Revision Posters for pupils to complete, covering the content found in the Edexcel Combined Science 9-1 (from 2016) Biology Paper 1 Exam. Poster...
- (0)
- $11.27
west870
Tissues and organs
This is for KS4 pupils. I produced a power point I could use like a lesson plan with different activities aimed towards low to middle ability pupil...
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
klr36k
Eukaryotic and Prokaryotic Cells
GCSE 9-1 AQA Science Trilogy Cells Topic. This includes a fully differentiated lesson and all the activities to do during the lesson. This is a non...
- (1)
- $2.82
Taylaj42
Interactive DNA Stations Lab, The Discovery of Heredity
your students multiple intelligences and includes engaging activities that focuses on the real experiments that took place. This can be used as a s...
- (1)
- $5.00
lucykeal
GCSE Biology AQA B1 Cells topic Revision Lesson
This lesson contains a number of collaborative learning tasks which cover the main topics for revision of the B1 Cells topic. There are worksheets ...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
BUNDLE
chalky1234567
NEW 300 AQA 1-9 GCSE Science 6 Mark Questions & Activities with Mark Schemes
This is a set of 300 questions that cover the topics included in the AQA Science GCSE 2015 specification. All the questions come with a a mark sche...
- 3 Resources
- $16.90
alevelbioboss
NEW AS Biology AQA 3.3.3 digestion + absorption exam questions + mark schemes revision
33 pages of exam questions and mark schemes Topic: 3.3.3 digestion and absorption Exam questions taken from old biology past papers, AQA Could be ...
- (0)
- $4.23
cal-w11
NEW AQA Biology 4.1.1 Cell Structure Revision
A revision mat for the first Biology topic for the new AQA Biology specification (foundation). This revision mat includes, diagrams, exam questions...
- (0)
- FREE