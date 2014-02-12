Alison Woollard explains this process of mitosis using a video of a real cell. The chromosomes, seen in red on the video, first replicate themselves (difficult to see in this video), then get divided precisely into two sets and next move to opposite sides of the dividing cell, into the daughter cells. Finally, the cell membrane (blue) forms between the two cells and the two daughter cells are formed.

Keywords: mitosis, cell division, chromosomes

