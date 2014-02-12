Prof Stephen Curry introduces myoglobin, an oxygen-storing protein that was the first protein structure to be seen by humans. Prof Stephen Curry explains how the method they used to determine myosin’s structure in 1958, called X-ray crystallography, has revolutionised the way that we study biology, allowing scientists to look in tremendous detail at the 3D structure of biological molecules to discover more about their function.

Keywords: myoglobin, haemoglobin, crystallography, structure

Click the guide below for questions and activities