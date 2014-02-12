Prof Stephen Curry introduces myoglobin, an oxygen-storing protein that was the first protein structure to be seen by humans. Prof Stephen Curry explains how the method they used to determine myosin’s structure in 1958, called X-ray crystallography, has revolutionised the way that we study biology, allowing scientists to look in tremendous detail at the 3D structure of biological molecules to discover more about their function.

Keywords: myoglobin, haemoglobin, crystallography, structure

Click the guide below for questions and activities

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Feb 12, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades