Prof Stephen Curry introduces myoglobin, an oxygen-storing protein that was the first protein structure to be seen by humans. Prof Stephen Curry explains how the method they used to determine myosin’s structure in 1958, called X-ray crystallography, has revolutionised the way that we study biology, allowing scientists to look in tremendous detail at the 3D structure of biological molecules to discover more about their function.
Keywords: myoglobin, haemoglobin, crystallography, structure
Click the guide below for questions and activities
Created: Feb 12, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
