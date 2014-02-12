Free
Alison finds a hidden element to the natural selection game – prey that has adapted to be hidden from the predators. The black sweets in the selection game were missed by the players; they were camouflaged, demonstrating that evolution by natural selection works at lots of different levels.
Keywords: prey, adaptation, natural selection, camouflage
Click the guide below for questions and activities
