The type of proteins a cell produces determines what that cell does. Alison Woollard explains that proteins are one of the biological macromolecules, made up of repeating units of amino acids. The sequence of these amino acids determines the shape and structure of the protein and each protein has a structure perfectly suited to its role. One such protein, haemoglobin, is seen live in a volunteer’s arm and neck with a VeinViewer scanner.

Keywords: proteins, myoglobin, haemoglobin

