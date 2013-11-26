In this clip from the CHRISTMAS LECTURE Where do I come from?, Alison Woollard displays a selection of real organs. Alison shows how these organs are complex and that their structure relates directly to their function – hearts are muscular and beat many times throughout life, lungs contain a very large area to absorb oxygen and brains are highly folded..

Keywords: organs, lungs, heart, brain, structure, function

