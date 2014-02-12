Alison Woollard demonstrates the structure of DNA with this 2 metre-tall model in a clip from the first CHRISTMAS LECTURE, Where Do I Come From?. Alison describes the double-helix structure, including the sugar-phosphate backbone and nucleotide base pairs.

Keywords: DNA structure, double helix, base pairs

Created: Feb 12, 2014

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

