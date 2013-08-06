Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 563 times
This video describes the Earth's place in the Solar System, Milky Way and the Universe.
Also covers the origins and make-up of the universe and stellar evolution.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 563 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Other resources by this author
BozemanScience
Solving Hardy Weinberg Problems
Paul Andersen shows you how to solve simple Hardy-Weinberg problems. He starts with a brief description of a gene pool and shows you how the formul...
- (4)
- FREE
BozemanScience
Photosynthesis
Paul Andersen explains the process of photosynthesis by which plants and algae can convert carbon dioxide into useable sugar. He begins with a brie...
- (3)
- FREE
BozemanScience
DNA Fingerprinting
Paul Andersen describes the process of DNA fingerprinting and DNA profiling. He explains how variability in STRs can be used to identify individual...
- (2)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
veyselbiga
Bundle – Waves; Electromagnetic Waves (Electromagnetic Spectrum)
Lesson presentation – PPT PUZZLE Quick Review for Exam – 2
- 3 Resources
- $6.34
stevejohnson12
Astronomy - 5 fun lessons of Observing Space, Moon, Eclipses, Physics of Space And Exploration
4 fun lessons on the Astronomy, exploring space and the universe. EVerything from how to use a telescope to how orbits and the loop of the earth cr...
- (0)
- $5.63
TandLGuru
KS2 Solar System Knowledge Organiser!
This clear, detailed and visually-appealing resource offers a complete reference point for KS2 students learning or revising knowledge relating to ...
- (1)
- $4.23
New resources
MrsKatie
The Big Bang Theory
This was made for my year 10 science class over 2 lessons. Covers different theories on the universe, Why Big bang is the current theory, Redshift,...
- (1)
- FREE
BUNDLE
TRJ
Save 40%!! Periodic Table foldable , Structure of the Earth and Volcano foldable - Massive Savings
3 of my most popular foldable resources to engage science and geography lessons. total cost is £7 but it is yours for £4.20p for 1 week. A 40% savi...
- 3 Resources
- $7.33
BUNDLE
Out-Of-The-Box
Space
10 sets of information and worksheets focussing on themes related to space. All three resources provide in depth, student friendly information and ...
- 10 Resources
- $16.90
Updated resources
TRJ
Great youtube mass V weight videos
Videos to support the T&L of mass and weight
- (0)
- FREE
TESLive
Professor Brian Cox: The Big Bang Live Lesson
The Big Bang and TES present a lesson with Professor Brian Cox, filmed live in February 2013. The filming and streaming of this lesson for TES is k...
- (0)
- FREE
BUNDLE
veyselbiga
Bundle – Waves; Electromagnetic Waves (Electromagnetic Spectrum)
Lesson presentation – PPT PUZZLE Quick Review for Exam – 2
- 3 Resources
- $6.34