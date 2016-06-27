This unit involves having students take a critical look at the history of colonialism in Vietnam by the imperial powers of China, Japan, France, and the Vietnam War with the United States. Students are encouraged to have a more comprehensive understanding of the Vietnamese people’s struggle for independence and the role their leader, Ho Chi Minh, played in their pursuit of self-determination. Controversial and problem posing questions will be presented throughout this unit for students to consider.



The provided Power Point is full of primary based resources that are designed to engage the students in the learning process. Full of colorful images, intertwined with problem posing questions, simulations, debate, discussion and writing topics, song analysis, sound effects, and a variety of primary based video clips- will prompt students in becoming active participants!



Materials:

• One Power Point (60 Slides)

• Handouts:

1) A Critical Look at Vietnam Power Point Questions

2) Vietnamese Independence Debate, French and Viet Minh Roles

3) Vietnamese Independence Debate: Debrief

4) The Most Dangerous Man in America: Reception Questions & Roles

5) The Most Dangerous Man in America: Writing & Discussion Film Questions

6) Venn Diagram: Comparing Primary and Secondary Sources



• Documentary Film (1 hr 32 min): 'The Most Dangerous Man in America; Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers **Note: Film is not included. This film can be found at most public libraries or purchased online. It is a supplementary part of the lesson.