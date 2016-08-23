Vietnam War- Songs of Vietnam compare with the war in the Middle East - Lesson Plan



students learn and analyze songs about the Vietnam War:



Task: Create a 8 Song Music CD in which you find

• Four songs- that depict your view of fighting in the Middle East.

o Explain the meaning of each song and how it supports the view



• Four songs that depict the opposing view that we should/ should not be fighting in the Middle East

o Explain the meaning of each song (highlight lyrics and meanings)



• Create a Cover for your CD, on the side cover is where you will put your paragraphs





Be Sure to Site your sources