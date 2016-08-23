Vietnam War- Songs of Vietnam compare with the war in the Middle East - Lesson Plan
students learn and analyze songs about the Vietnam War:
Task: Create a 8 Song Music CD in which you find
• Four songs- that depict your view of fighting in the Middle East.
o Explain the meaning of each song and how it supports the view
• Four songs that depict the opposing view that we should/ should not be fighting in the Middle East
o Explain the meaning of each song (highlight lyrics and meanings)
• Create a Cover for your CD, on the side cover is where you will put your paragraphs
Be Sure to Site your sources
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Government and politics / Global politics
- Government and politics / People and politics
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Cold War
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Political revolutions
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Suffrage and civil rights
