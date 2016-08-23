Vietnam War- Songs of Vietnam compare with the war in the Middle East - Lesson Plan

students learn and analyze songs about the Vietnam War:

Task: Create a 8 Song Music CD in which you find
• Four songs- that depict your view of fighting in the Middle East.
o Explain the meaning of each song and how it supports the view

• Four songs that depict the opposing view that we should/ should not be fighting in the Middle East
o Explain the meaning of each song (highlight lyrics and meanings)

• Create a Cover for your CD, on the side cover is where you will put your paragraphs


Be Sure to Site your sources

