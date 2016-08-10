Product Description

Viruses - Fully editable, Science Reading Comprehension Activity - Disciplinary Literacy for Grades 5-7 (ages 10-12) as well as older students with lower developed learning levels. Tackle literacy and science by having your students read and answer questions from a scientific article. Questions include knowledge (direct from the paper), thinking, connecting and open-ended varieties.



This reading is perfect for an extension activity, substitute plans or literacy practice and hits on the following Common Core Standards:

- CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RST.6-8.1

- CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RST.6-8.2

- CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RST.6-8.10



The reading looks at:

- What is a virus?

- How do viruses make you sick?

- Protecting yourself

- Treating viruses

- Vaccines

- Virus examples



The article is divided into easily understood sections which clearly describe the topic in a manner that can be understood by your grade 5-7 student as well as older students with less developed literacy skills. Along with elementary and middle school students, these readings have been used to great success with high school English language learners and students with learning difficulties.



The article contains a word bank of more complex terms which are highlighted on each page along with fun fact boxes and pictures which stand out and grab the attention of young readers.