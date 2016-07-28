"Chill light on my sight as my ego becomes

A funky child with some words on my tongue"

-311



Here at Wake Up Sunshine, I've created my first Visible Circles guide. What are Visible Circles? Visible Circles are simply my take on Literature Circles (which I've used with success with Sherlock Holmes: Death Cloud Literary Circles Unit Guide (also available here on my TES store.)



That being said, I was ready for something new. I'm a huge fan of Harvard's Project Zero and Ron Ritchhart's work with visible thinking. That's the basis of Visible Circles. While a couple of the routines are inspired from Project Zero theories, the others I have created on my own (and used with success in my own classroom.)



The routine runs in the same manner as Literature Circles. The activities, however, are different from your standard Discussion Director, Illustrator, etc. If you're eager and ready to give your students an opportunity to actively engage in the literary process, look no further than Wake Up Sunshine's Visible Circles - Downsiders Guide! Students will enjoy the process of leading the novel's discussion and comprehension through student led meetings. As an educator, you'll be pleased to see how if given the chance, your students can truly engage in the literary process on their own and gain a vast understanding of the novel's structure simply by conducting visible circles. This affordable literary guide will allow you to set up the process and then sit back and watch as your students flourish.