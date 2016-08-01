Calendar tasks for children with autism or special needs sometimes need to be adapted. These students may benefit from work that is more hands on and visual. These materials could be used to make a modified circle time/morning time binder for your student to work on during calendar activities. Many of these activities are accessible by students who are nonverbal or with low level writing abilities.
This packet includes 3 visual worksheets! You can laminate these and use daily with a dry erase marker or make worksheets! No writing required! Perfect for your students who are lower functioning or struggle with writing.
One sheet works on calendar skills such as date, month, and daily specials. The next page works on weather including temperature, season, and appropriate clothing choices! The last sheet works on question answering and emotions! These work perfectly in daily morning work!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
