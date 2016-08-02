This packet contains a wide range of visual and engaging math activities to work on basic, foundational skills for numbers 1-10. These activities are structured, repetitive, and visual which will help young students access these math tasks.



These activities work on counting, number identification, more/less, bigger/small, and number sequencing. These foundational skills need to be strong and fluent before moving on to more complicated subjects! This packet is great for independent work, centers, or RTI.



This packet contains:

- 10 visual counting activities

- 5 "more than" activities

- 5 "less than" activities

- 5 "bigger than" activities

- 5 "smaller than" activities

- 5 biggest number identification

- 5 smallest number identification

- 10 match number to group activities

- 10 count and circle the correct number activities

- 10 number number sequencing activities

- 9 number number identification activities



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.1



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.2

Count forward beginning from a given number within the known sequence (instead of having to begin at 1).



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.3

Write numbers from 0 to 20. Represent a number of objects with a written numeral 0-20 (with 0 representing a count of no objects).



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4.B

Understand that the last number name said tells the number of objects counted. The number of objects is the same regardless of their arrangement or the order in which they were counted.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.5

Count to answer "how many?" questions about as many as 20 things arranged in a line, a rectangular array, or a circle, or as many as 10 things in a scattered configuration; given a number from 1-20, count out that many objects.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.C.6

Identify whether the number of objects in one group is greater than, less than, or equal to the number of objects in another group, e.g., by using matching and counting strategies.1



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.