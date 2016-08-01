This packet contains the visual recipes for some fun and functional Halloween Themed treats and snacks! These are quick and easy treats that can be used as a classroom special activity, afternoon snack, or group project! This is perfect for some fun and seasonal fun!



This packet contains the recipes for:

- Spider Cookies

- Candy Corn Fruit Salad

- Fruit Cornucopia

- Witch Hat Cookies

- Ghost Banana

- Apple Teeth



This resources also contains a visual question board with 4 interactive comprehension questions as well as a more advanced written question/answer question worksheet. All visuals for the recipes are included as well!



Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!