Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!

This packet contains the visual recipe and comprehension worksheet for Peanut Butter and Jelly Sandwiches and Mini Pizzas.

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • VisualRecipesforChildrenwithAutismPBJandMiniPizzas.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 41 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 51 KB

2

Project/Activity

jpg, 50 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades