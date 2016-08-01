This packet contains the visual recipes for some fun and functional summer treats and snacks! These are quick and easy treats that can be used as a classroom special activity, afternoon snack, or group project! This is perfect for summer school, ESY, or some at-home fun!

This packet contains the recipes for:
- Banana Split
- Dirt Cups
- Fruit Kabobs
- Fruit Smoothies
- Ocean Cookie
- Sand Dessert
- Smores on a Stick
- Ants on a Log
- Flag Bread

This resources also contains a visual question board with 4 interactive comprehension questions as well as a more advanced written question/answer question worksheet. All visuals for the recipes are included as well!

Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!

$6.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • 4.jpg
  • Summer-Recipes.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

jpg, 151 KB

1

Project/Activity

jpg, 171 KB

2

Project/Activity

jpg, 176 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades