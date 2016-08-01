This packet contains the visual recipes for some fun and functional summer treats and snacks! These are quick and easy treats that can be used as a classroom special activity, afternoon snack, or group project! This is perfect for summer school, ESY, or some at-home fun!
This packet contains the recipes for:
- Banana Split
- Dirt Cups
- Fruit Kabobs
- Fruit Smoothies
- Ocean Cookie
- Sand Dessert
- Smores on a Stick
- Ants on a Log
- Flag Bread
This resources also contains a visual question board with 4 interactive comprehension questions as well as a more advanced written question/answer question worksheet. All visuals for the recipes are included as well!
Cooking is a fun and motivating activity that is great for language development, sequencing, fine motor skills, reading, and following directions! Great for children with special needs or early elementary grades!
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Special educational needs / Autism spectrum disorders (ASD)
- Special educational needs / Cognitive impairment
- Special educational needs / Independent living
- Special educational needs / Social skills
- Special educational needs / Special-needs behavior management
- Special educational needs / Speech and language
