Rubrics are a great way to break down an activity or task into discrete skills and score a student’s ability to accomplish each task. Using visuals helps students understand what they are being scored on. It also helps clarify the expectations of an assignment in a concrete way. These rubrics can be laminated and used with a dry erase marker!



The great thing about these rubrics is that they cover so many of the basic skills in an ECE classroom that they work for any student in grades pre-k through 1st. In a kindergarten classroom where students are beginning to write more elaborately the writing rubrics will be super helpful for teacher- student, peer to peer writing conferences or even a students’ own writing evaluation. In a preschool classroom the behavior and drawing rubrics can be especially helpful to as a reminder for students to know the expected behavior during whole group instruction or even to add more detail to their drawings.



Rubrics Included:

Narrative Writing Rubric

Reading Rubric

Sentence Rubric

Behavior Rubric

Independent Work Rubric

Draw a Picture Rubric



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.K.1

Use a combination of drawing, dictating, and writing to compose opinion pieces in which they tell a reader the topic or the name of the book they are writing about and state an opinion or preference about the topic or book (e.g., My favorite book is...).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.K.2

Use a combination of drawing, dictating, and writing to compose informative/explanatory texts in which they name what they are writing about and supply some information about the topic.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.W.K.3

Use a combination of drawing, dictating, and writing to narrate a single event or several loosely linked events, tell about the events in the order in which they occurred, and provide a reaction to what happened.