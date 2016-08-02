This packet contains flashcards and definitions for 150 vocabulary words. Enough to do 5 words a week for the entire school year!



Words include common 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade vocabulary and commonly used life skill words. Help expand your students' vocabulary by working on learning the meaning of a vast array of new words! Download the preview to see the complete word list!



In addition to the 150 flashcards and definition cards, the packet includes a data sheet, weekly vocabulary list for students to fill in each week, a homework form, and 5 corresponding worksheets to use with all of the words.





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.3.4

Read with sufficient accuracy and fluency to support comprehension.



CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.3.6

Acquire and use accurately grade-appropriate conversational, general academic, and domain-specific words and phrases, including those that signal spatial and temporal relationships