This packet contains flashcards and definitions for 150 vocabulary words. Enough to do 5 words a week for the entire school year!
Words include common 1st, 2nd, and 3rd grade vocabulary and commonly used life skill words. Help expand your students' vocabulary by working on learning the meaning of a vast array of new words! Download the preview to see the complete word list!
In addition to the 150 flashcards and definition cards, the packet includes a data sheet, weekly vocabulary list for students to fill in each week, a homework form, and 5 corresponding worksheets to use with all of the words.
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.RF.3.4
Read with sufficient accuracy and fluency to support comprehension.
CCSS.ELA-Literacy.L.3.6
Acquire and use accurately grade-appropriate conversational, general academic, and domain-specific words and phrases, including those that signal spatial and temporal relationships
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
- (3)
- FREE
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
- (1)
- FREE
Christmas phonics activity booklet - 20 pages
- (0)
- $5.62
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $4.23
Phonics: Phonics Phase 3 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52