Volcanoes: The Benefits and Devastation. A Reading Comprehension - Disciplinary Literacy - Resource For Everyone
This resource covers the following topics:
- The major types of volcanoes
- Volcano history and formation
- How a volcano works
- The environmental impacts of volcanoes
The Problem You Face - Not having the time to properly teach scientific literacy (disciplinary literacy) or improve your students reading comprehension and analysis skills.
The Solution
This fully editable, NO PREP reading comprehension article is composed of relevant, applicable and engaging reading activities which can be used to:
• introduce your topic
• improve your students reading comprehension and scientific literacy skills
• improve your students analyse skills
• provide an extension activity to students who move at a faster pace
• provide extra credit to students in need
• measure your students literacy skills
Furthermore, this resource works very well as an emergency substitute plan as it will keep your students on task and focused while you are away.
This resource will take your students between 50-75 minutes to complete and includes some open-ended questions. An answer key is also included for your reference.
Created: Jul 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
