Volume and Surface Area of Rectangular and Triangular Prisms Practice/Review Math Detective is an engaging way to practice and review solving surface area and volume of rectangular and triangular prisms. Students follow clues to solve geometric problems all to solve a mystery that takes students "traveling" around New York City.
A great addition to your middle school math curriculum.
Also available as part of the $$ saving 6th Grade Math Ultimate Teacher Resource Bundle - Growing
If you like the math detectives, find more math detective, quests and adventures here.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 26, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 20%
Other resources by this author
Trigonometric Functions Color Coded Interactive Notebook Graphic Organizers
- (1)
- $4.25
Functions and Graphs Unit 1 for Precalculus
- 12 Resources
- $42.00
Solve Absolute Value Equations Math Detective Activity for Google Drive
- (1)
- $4.50
Popular paid resources
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
- (79)
- $4.93
Angles KS2
- (45)
- $4.93
Plotting coordinates using up to four quadrants!
- (34)
- $1.41
New resources
3D Pythagoras Theorem lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Interest Exam Questions
- (1)
- FREE
Circle Theorems Revision Exercise #9
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Area of a Triangle - Higher)
- (10)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Pythagoras)
- (9)
- FREE
GCSE 9-1 Exam Question Practice (Trigonometry)
- (8)
- FREE