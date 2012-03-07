Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 298 times
The second episode of Toby Oliés War Horse video diary. A backstage look at the job of a puppeteer in War Horse.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 0 times
Viewed 298 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 7, 2012
Updated: Apr 3, 2012
Other resources by this author
TES PICKS
NationalTheatre
Much Ado About Nothing: Shakespeare Resource Pack
This free Shakespeare teaching resource pack from the National Theatre contains downloadable pdf resources for teachers, students, researchers or a...
- (5)
- FREE
NationalTheatre
The Tempest: Printable Teaching Resource Pack
This free resource pack from the National Theatre contains downloadable pdf resources for teachers, students, researchers or anyone interested in d...
- (4)
- FREE
TES PICKS
NationalTheatre
The Curious Incident... Background Pack
This is a background pack for Simon Stephens' stage adaptation of Mark Haddon&'s book, The Curious Incidnet of the Dog in the Night-Time, directed ...
- (3)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
seanabbs
AQA GCSE Drama - Component 1 Section B Set Text - Guidance on Answering Exam Questions
Contains clear bullet point structures for how to answer each question on the set text (Section B) on the written examination for AQA GCSE Drama (C...
- (0)
- $5.63
seanabbs
39 Steps - AQA GCSE Drama Set Text Resources
Study materials for 39 Steps by Patrick Barlow for GCSE Drama set text study. 39 Steps is a set text on the AQA specification, but these resources ...
- (0)
- $9.86
LikeAnExpert
The Merchant of Venice Act 1 Scene 3 - Portrayal of Shylock (Drama Lesson)
A fully-resourced 1 hour drama lesson which explores the character of Shylock in act 1 scene 3 of ‘The Merchant of Venice’. Students will consider ...
- (0)
- $4.23
New resources
DionneDawsonAuthor
YEAR 7 DRAMA - LORD OF THE RINGS
4 LESSONS for year 7 drama. Resources included. Scheme of work is set out in easy to read columns and covers lesson objectives, starters, introduct...
- (1)
- $5.92
ashleighmareea_27
Technical Theatre Presentation
A PowerPoint Presentation focusisng on the technical elements of theatre and drama. Ideal for preparing students for GCSE and GCSE and BTEC student...
- (1)
- $5.63
corblimeyguvnor
Drama: KS5: Eduqas Drama and Theatre A Level: Component 3: Section B Guide ('Love and Information')
This detailed revision guide will help your students to structure responses for the new 2016 Eduqas A Level Component 3 Paper. This guide focuses o...
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
seanabbs
AQA GCSE Drama - Component 1 Section B Set Text - Guidance on Answering Exam Questions
Contains clear bullet point structures for how to answer each question on the set text (Section B) on the written examination for AQA GCSE Drama (C...
- (0)
- $5.63
seanabbs
39 Steps - AQA GCSE Drama Set Text Resources
Study materials for 39 Steps by Patrick Barlow for GCSE Drama set text study. 39 Steps is a set text on the AQA specification, but these resources ...
- (0)
- $9.86
LikeAnExpert
The Merchant of Venice Act 1 Scene 3 - Portrayal of Shylock (Drama Lesson)
A fully-resourced 1 hour drama lesson which explores the character of Shylock in act 1 scene 3 of ‘The Merchant of Venice’. Students will consider ...
- (0)
- $4.23