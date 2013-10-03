Free
You've probably heard a lot about global warming, but have you ever wondered how scientists take Earth’s temperature?
Most of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gasses like carbon dioxide actually ends up in the oceans. That’s because the earth’s oceans are kind of like a giant sponge that can hold a lot of heat for a long time. The oceans are also huge–in fact, they cover most of the planet, and some parts of the oceans are warmer and some are colder. So it’s not like you can just stick a thermometer in somewhere and say, OK, that’s the ocean’s temperature.
Created: Oct 3, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
