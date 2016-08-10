WAS GEORGE H.W BUSH (BUSH SR.) A GOOD PRESIDENT?

GIVE HIM A GRADE



Objectives:

Describe how President George H.W Bush Came to Power



Analyze why George H.W Bush decided to use force in some foreign disputes



Summarize the Persian Gulf War and its result



Directions: Using the Documents and your knowledge of the Era, answer the questions and give President George H.W Bush a grade as a President