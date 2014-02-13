In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at an unusual looking creature called an Axolotl. It is the Peter Pan of the animal world: It is an amphibian but unusual in that it reaches adulthood without metamorphosis, so always remain in their larval stage. As a result, they live permanently in water. They are threatened by pollution, and by being eaten by introduced fish species. They live in Central Mexico in canals and lakes and eat freshwater invertebrates.