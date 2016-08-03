If you are viewing this product, then you probably already know of the usefulness and versatility of task cards. They work great for centers, partner activities, and general review. Kids love them because they can move around and work at their own pace, too. I created these task cards to give my students more practice with different ways to represent decimals. The problems show decimals in four variations:



• as a picture model

• in word form

• as a fraction

• in expanded form



Included are 3 versions of the answer document to give you more options for use. One document includes the code letter so it can be used for students who are absent or sent home without the task cards. The last answer document has only areas for putting in the code without the questions included. Choose the one that works best for your needs!



This task card set is also unique because it includes a coded answer document that allows students to reveal the answer to a joke. Students love these, and you'll love how fast and easy it is for you to assess your students' understanding!



What's included:

• 30 Task Cards - Color

• 30 Task Cards - Low ink version

• Answer Document (3 versions) Answer Document Key

• BONUS: Math notebook pages to introduce the skill