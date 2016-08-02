41 Multiple Choice Questions about the ideas that inspired the Founding Fathers
This worksheet is intended for use with Lesson 3 of We the People: The Citizen and the Constitution, an excellent high-school level textbook published by the Center for Civic Education. There are actually several levels of We the People available. You can tell if this worksheet matches your text by looking at the book cover thumbnail image included near the top of this page.
MEETING TEACHERS' NEEDS
If you have used this text, you have probably had the same reaction to it as myself -- fantastic content, placing government concepts in their rich historical context where they are best understood.... but where’s the testing program?
Indeed, the major drawback I have found to the We the People textbook is a lack of strong ancillaries. That is why I have developed my own. This worksheet has been used by real high-school students and has kept them engaged and on-task while providing me, their teacher, with valuable information about how well each of them is mastering government concepts.
A PRACTICAL APPROACH
All questions are presented in “lesson order,” so that they can be used as a guided reading activity if desired. I often use them as tests instead, however, requiring students to answer questions from memory alone. I have found that if students read the text with partners and discuss it along the way, they have excellent recall and can easily achieve scores of 80% and higher even without being able to look in the textbook to check their first impressions.
This worksheet is targeted for use with only one lesson from the We the People textbook. Check back frequently for additional worksheets targeting other lessons from the book. I plan to regularly update my store with more We the People support materials,
LESSON 3 CONTENT:
"This lesson examines several important historical developments that influenced the ideas of the Framers of the U.S. Constitution.
When you have finished this lesson, you should be able to explain the differences between classical republican and Judeo-Christian ideas about the importance of the individual. You also should be able to explain how certain historical developments influenced modern ideas about government, constitutionalism, and individual rights. Finally, you should be able to evaluate, take, and defend positions on approaches to theories of morality, the importance of the rise of capitalism, and how the Enlightenment inspired the Founders."
