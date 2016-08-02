41 Multiple Choice Questions about the ideas that inspired the Founding Fathers



LESSON 3 CONTENT:



"This lesson examines several important historical developments that influenced the ideas of the Framers of the U.S. Constitution.

When you have finished this lesson, you should be able to explain the differences between classical republican and Judeo-Christian ideas about the importance of the individual. You also should be able to explain how certain historical developments influenced modern ideas about government, constitutionalism, and individual rights. Finally, you should be able to evaluate, take, and defend positions on approaches to theories of morality, the importance of the rise of capitalism, and how the Enlightenment inspired the Founders."