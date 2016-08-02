Make science fun and interactive with these visual and engaging file folder activities! This packet contains directions, labels, and resources to create 12 hands on activities. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.
File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!
This packet contains 8 File Folder Activities!
- Dress Boy for Winter and Summer
- Dress Girl for Winter and Summer
- Sort Clothes by Season
- Seasonal Item Sort
- Match Temperature to Season
- Match Person to Season
- Match Summer Vocabulary
- Match Spring Vocabulary
- Match Winter Vocabulary
- Match Fall Vocabulary
- Match Weather Vocabulary
- Match Weather Pictures to Words
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1
Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3
Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.
Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum. Aligned for Next Generation Science Standards.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Visual Rubrics for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $4.50
Cupcake Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $5.50
Science File Folder Activities for Preschool and Kindergarten
- (0)
- $6.50
Popular paid resources
What's The Weather Part 1: Presentation and Display
- (9)
- $4.23
What's The Weather Bundle Integrated Unit
- 3 Resources
- $4.23
What's The Weather Part 3: Literacy and Maths Activities
- (7)
- $5.63
Updated resources
Mixed Case Alphabet Snowflakes Display
- (0)
- $3.52
What's The Weather Part 3: Literacy and Maths Activities
- (7)
- $5.63
What's The Weather Part 1: Presentation and Display
- (9)
- $4.23