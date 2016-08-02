Make science fun and interactive with these visual and engaging file folder activities! This packet contains directions, labels, and resources to create 12 hands on activities. This is great for one on one work time, centers, or 2-3 person cooperative small group.



File folder activities are great because they are hands-on and easy to store!



This packet contains 8 File Folder Activities!

- Dress Boy for Winter and Summer

- Dress Girl for Winter and Summer

- Sort Clothes by Season

- Seasonal Item Sort

- Match Temperature to Season

- Match Person to Season

- Match Summer Vocabulary

- Match Spring Vocabulary

- Match Winter Vocabulary

- Match Fall Vocabulary

- Match Weather Vocabulary

- Match Weather Pictures to Words



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.1

Describe measurable attributes of objects, such as length or weight. Describe several measurable attributes of a single object.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.





Instructions for setup are included. Each file folder activity is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum. Aligned for Next Generation Science Standards.