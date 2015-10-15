$32.00
If you're looking for a great deal and you need WebQuests, this is the bundle for you. Included in this collection are over 70 Webquests that cover a variety of topics. Social Studies, Science, Language Arts, Reading, Health, and Holidays -there's a quest in this collection that will cover that area. Included are 3 sets of task cards that are mini quests as well. If you are the technology teacher or just want to have great lessons with your class in the computer lab, this bundle will take you through your school year. Extension lessons include writing, puzzles, and review quizzes.
Answer keys are included for all products.
Amazing Australian Animals -A Collection of Webquests
A collection of Webquests -Five Famous Landmarks
A collection of Webquests -Five Famous USA Landmarks
Webquest Collection -Lewis and Clark on the trail with Sacagawea
WebQuest Collection: Major Events -of the American Civil War
WebQuest Collection: Three Major Events That Led Up
To The American Revolution
WebQuest Collection: The Three Major Branches of the United States Government
Webquest Collection -Westward Expansion and the Old West
WebQuest – Athens
WebQuest: Apatosaurus (Brontosaurus)
WebQuest: Dinosaurs
WebQuest: Giraffes
WebQuest: Gorillas
WebQuest: All About Mammals
WebQuest: Triceratops
WebQuest: Tyrannosaurus Rex
WebQuest: Stegosaurus
Webquest: Elephants
Webquest : All About Halloween
All About Otters WebQuest
WebQuest: Thanksgiving
WebQuest About Volcanoes
Webquest : Ancient Egyptian Gods and Goddesses
Webquest: Ancient Mesopotamia The Ziggurat
Meet Ben Franklin WebQuest
Cave Paintings WebQuest
WebQuest Chocolate From Start to Finish
Daring Explorers WebQuest Christopher Columbus
WebQuest Cleopatra ,Woman of Mystery
Webquest Collection: The Aztecs
Webquest : Cowboys of the West
Meet Dolley Madison WebQuest
Webquest : Glaciers
Webquest: Happy Labor Day
Mother’s Day WebQuest
Webquest: How Animals Become Extinct
King Tut The Boy Pharaoh Webquest
Webquest: Beloved Big Ben
Webquest Meet The Playful Dolphins
WebQuest Collection: Middle Ages Becoming a Medieval Knight
Webquest The Solar System
WebQuest: Paul Revere
Webquest: Patrick Henry
Polar Bear WebQuest
Black History Month Web Quests -Honoring Civil Rights Activists
Penguin WebQuest
Webquest-The Standard of Ur
Webquest Task Cards-Meet The Presidents
WebQuest TaskCards Greek Mythology
WebQuest TaskCards All About Birds
WebQuest - The Age Of Exploration
WebQuest: The Brain
