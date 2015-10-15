If you're looking for a great deal and you need WebQuests, this is the bundle for you. Included in this collection are over 70 Webquests that cover a variety of topics. Social Studies, Science, Language Arts, Reading, Health, and Holidays -there's a quest in this collection that will cover that area. Included are 3 sets of task cards that are mini quests as well. If you are the technology teacher or just want to have great lessons with your class in the computer lab, this bundle will take you through your school year. Extension lessons include writing, puzzles, and review quizzes.

Answer keys are included for all products.

The following list includes many of the webquests included. I was limited by allowed space.

Amazing Australian Animals -A Collection of Webquests

A collection of Webquests -Five Famous Landmarks

A collection of Webquests -Five Famous USA Landmarks

Webquest Collection -Lewis and Clark on the trail with Sacagawea

WebQuest Collection: Major Events -of the American Civil War

WebQuest Collection: Three Major Events That Led Up

To The American Revolution

WebQuest Collection: The Three Major Branches of the United States Government

Webquest Collection -Westward Expansion and the Old West

WebQuest – Athens

WebQuest: Apatosaurus (Brontosaurus)

WebQuest: Dinosaurs

WebQuest: Giraffes

WebQuest: Gorillas

WebQuest: All About Mammals

WebQuest: Triceratops

WebQuest: Tyrannosaurus Rex

WebQuest: Stegosaurus

Webquest: Elephants

Webquest : All About Halloween

All About Otters WebQuest

WebQuest: Thanksgiving

WebQuest About Volcanoes

Webquest : Ancient Egyptian Gods and Goddesses

Webquest: Ancient Mesopotamia The Ziggurat

Meet Ben Franklin WebQuest

Cave Paintings WebQuest

WebQuest Chocolate From Start to Finish

Daring Explorers WebQuest Christopher Columbus

WebQuest Cleopatra ,Woman of Mystery

Webquest Collection: The Aztecs

Webquest : Cowboys of the West

Meet Dolley Madison WebQuest

Webquest : Glaciers

Webquest: Happy Labor Day

Mother’s Day WebQuest

Webquest: How Animals Become Extinct

King Tut The Boy Pharaoh Webquest

Webquest: Beloved Big Ben

Webquest Meet The Playful Dolphins

WebQuest Collection: Middle Ages Becoming a Medieval Knight

Webquest The Solar System

WebQuest: Paul Revere

Webquest: Patrick Henry

Polar Bear WebQuest

Black History Month Web Quests -Honoring Civil Rights Activists

Penguin WebQuest

Webquest-The Standard of Ur

Webquest Task Cards-Meet The Presidents

WebQuest TaskCards Greek Mythology

WebQuest TaskCards All About Birds

WebQuest - The Age Of Exploration

WebQuest: The Brain





