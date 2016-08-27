Free
Create your weekly schedule faster than ever. Just drag and drop. Boxes snap neatly into place in 5 minute increments. Color-coding makes this 5 day schedule easy to read.
Share this beautiful classroom schedule with your principal, subs, students, and parents. Share it with service providers to facilitate scheduling.
Keep it in your plan book, hang it on the wall, or post it to your web site.
Perfect for
• elementary teachers
• secondary teachers
• special educators
• service providers
Info
Created: Aug 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
