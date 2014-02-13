In this video by the Zoological Society of London we look at when Melker the European moose welcomed twins Toffee and Caramel and the leggy pair, named after the colour of their coats, can already be seen running around their paddock and getting to know their new surroundings. The duo's birth comes just a year after Whipsnade welcomed the first calf born at the zoo for a number of years. Called Chocolate in keeping with the sweet theme, he was Melker and Mini&'s first born.