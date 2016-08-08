Westward Expansion: Oregon Trail- simulation game and worksheet

Students play the game Oregon trail and complete the graphic organizer and worksheet:
In doing so, students will learn about different characters/ and people during westward expansion- the route in which people traveled, hardships and accomplishments, and more about life during the era.

students will create a journal while playing in order to show understanding

Created: Aug 8, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

