Westward Expansion: Oregon Trail- simulation game and worksheet
Students play the game Oregon trail and complete the graphic organizer and worksheet:
In doing so, students will learn about different characters/ and people during westward expansion- the route in which people traveled, hardships and accomplishments, and more about life during the era.
students will create a journal while playing in order to show understanding
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Aboriginal studies / Identities
- Government and politics / US politics
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750) / Exploration
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Civil wars
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900) / Independence movements
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
- History / Thematic and breadth studies / Personal history
Other resources by this author
Linni0011
History of Protests in American Sports Document Based Question Lesson Plan
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
Since Kaepernick’s Kneeling: In Response to Kaepernick- Protests in Sports Document Based Question
Document # 1Aug. 12, 2017 - Marshawn Lynch kneels after coming out of retirement Document # 2 Aug. 13, 2017 - Michael Bennett remains seated during...
- (0)
- $6.00
Linni0011
History of Protests in sports DBQ- and in response to colin kaepernick's protest DBQ (42 pages)
History of Protests in Sports in relation to the Star Spangled Banner/ American “Values Are these Protests Protected Under the First Amendment? Or ...
- (0)
- $8.00
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
Roy_Huggins
GCSE American West Teaching Resources
This is your chance to buy all my outstanding American West resources bundled up for a massive saving. These resources are tried and tested. They a...
- 19 Resources
- $63.39
BUNDLE
Roy_Huggins
American West Teaching Resources
This is your chance to buy all my outstanding American West resources bundled up for a massive saving. These resources are tried and tested. They a...
- 20 Resources
- $60.00
Linni0011
Westward Expansion/ Manifest Destiny in the Wild West- Oregon Trail- simulation
Westward Expansion: Oregon Trail- simulation game and worksheet Students play the game Oregon trail and complete the graphic organizer and workshee...
- (0)
- $4.99
New resources
BUNDLE
Roy_Huggins
GCSE American West Teaching Resources
This is your chance to buy all my outstanding American West resources bundled up for a massive saving. These resources are tried and tested. They a...
- 19 Resources
- $63.39
Updated resources
BUNDLE
Roy_Huggins
American West Teaching Resources
This is your chance to buy all my outstanding American West resources bundled up for a massive saving. These resources are tried and tested. They a...
- 20 Resources
- $60.00
Linni0011
Westward Expansion/ Manifest Destiny in the Wild West- Oregon Trail- simulation
Westward Expansion: Oregon Trail- simulation game and worksheet Students play the game Oregon trail and complete the graphic organizer and workshee...
- (0)
- $4.99