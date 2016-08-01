Forming questions can often be a challenge for ESL students, and this packet will give them a variety of activities to practice the structure and word order.
Download includes:
* Two quick reference pages showing the structures used for forming different WH questions with sample sentences.
* An editing activity to find and correct errors made in sentence structure.
* Scrambled riddles: Students rearrange the words to create a question that will reveal a riddle. Then students work together to try to find the answers. This is a fun activity that has the additional benefit for English language learners to become aware of multiple meaning words (such as key and palm) and other examples of word play.
* Task cards. Students practice making questions from statements. 36 sentences with the WH word or phrase given, and 36 that they need to determine the needed word or phrase. There are 72 sentences in all.
* Answer keys
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Read licence details
