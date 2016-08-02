This mega pack contains TONS of resources to help your students learn how to successfully answer who, what, where, when, and why questions. This skill is difficult to learn and can especially be a struggle for early childhood children. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!



This product contains:

- Wh- Question Posters (one for each question)

- Wh- Question Visual Cards

- Visual Question Worksheets (25 total - 5 for each question: who, what, where, when, and why)

- Answering Question Worksheets (14 total)

- Mini Books (1 eight page mini book for each question - who, what, where, when, and why - students can color, put together, & read)

- Picture Flashcards Intervention (25 photo flashcards with corresponding questions, directions, & data sheet)

- Fluency Intervention (materials, directions, & data sheet)



This pack is massive! It's nearly 100 pages of ready to go and easy to implement activities and interventions that target a skill that is often very difficult to teach!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RL.K.1

With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RL.K.3

With prompting and support, identify characters, settings, and major events in a story.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.1.D

Understand and use question words (interrogatives) (e.g., who, what, where, when, why, how).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4

Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.