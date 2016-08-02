These units are a fun way to help your students learn how to successfully answer who, what, where, when, and why questions in a fun holiday theme! This skill is difficult to learn and can especially be a struggle for early childhood children. Using visuals, multiple examples, and structure will allow students to learn this skill successfully with this resource!



This product contains 6 units:

- Halloween

- Thanksgiving

- Christmas

- Valentine's Day

- St. Patrick's Day

- Easter



Each unit contains product contains:

- Visual Wh- Question Worksheets

- Written Wh- Question Worksheets

- Themed Wh- Question Mini Book

- Photo Wh- Question Flashcards



Anything holiday related is always motivating and engaging! Target important concepts while still joining in on the fun of the season!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RL.K.1

With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RL.K.3

With prompting and support, identify characters, settings, and major events in a story.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.1.D

Understand and use question words (interrogatives) (e.g., who, what, where, when, why, how).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4

Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.