A murder has been committed. The scene of the crime is a secluded area. There were no witnesses, and the body is considerably decayed.
As the chief investigator, you have a suspect who was in town a week ago. But to convict him, you’ll need to know the date and time that the victim was murdered. How can you tell? And besides, what’s that annoying buzzing in your ear? Wait, don’t swat that fly! He’s your star witness. In fact, that little fly just told you the date of the crime!
Created: Oct 10, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
AMomentOfScience
