TASK:

You will be creating a Document Based Question essay. This essay will be based on the essential question “What contributions did the Greeks make to modern civilizations?”



Your will use the resources in the Media Center and approved websites to locate primary and secondary sources that could be used to answer the essential question. You will be provided with a Microsoft Word Template to be used in formatting its DBQ. Remember: you must provide enough evidence so that a student would be able to write a fully supported five paragraph persuasive essay based on your evidence. Along with your essay, you will create an annotated bibliography later in your packet. The major difference between a standard works cited and an annotated bibliography is a paragraph that follows each citation giving a brief overview of what the work is about.



DAY 1

1. Choose one topic to research in each of the following categories: (lists of people are in the back of your packet)

o Greek writers

o Greek Scientists

o Greek Artists

o Greek Philosophers and Schools of Thought

o Greek Politicians





2. Using texts, online resources, or anything other resource available, research the topics that you chose. Make sure that you are using credible sources.(some credible websites are listed in the back of your packet, and your teacher will also have some texts available for you to use)

COMPLETE FOR HOMEWORK!!!!!

Day 2

3. Continue with researching project

4. Once you found information that supports your DBQ topic, use the template provided to you by your teacher to begin to create your DBQ.

5. Create an annotated bibliography for that Document. (See paper in packet if you have any questions about this)

COMPLETE FOR HOMEWORK!!!!

Day 3

6. Compile and add finishing touches to project

7. Create a cover page modified after the one teacher gave you.