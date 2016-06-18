Starter: Guess the topic from 3 clues



LO

Describe the Legend of Robin Hood

Explain what this tells us about attitudes towards crime and punishment in the Middle Ages.

Explain how the story of Robin Hood is useful evidence about crime and punishment in the Middle Ages.

Challenge: 'The story of Robin Hood does not teach us much about medieval crime and punishment.' How far do you agree with this statement? Explain your answer



All-write- round-robin

Students in groups of 4. Each person numbers themselves in group 1 to 4.

Assign topic - Robin Hood - students take it in turns 1 - 4 to share ideas about Robin Hood, the write down each response - only have 30 seconds. Times up draw a line under list. Teacher asks for responses calling on 3s in groups to share a response, then 4s. Students tick off responses shared or add responses to list.



Students then create a visual mind map of what they already think they know about the legend of Robin Hood.



PPT slide shows where the Robin Hood was first recorded in history.

What question do they have? clue Richard I - they will realise that no reference in history to Robin Hood during his reign.



What can we infer about medieval life and attitudes towards law and justice from his stories? Card sort of common features (see word document page 1)

Answer GCSE question



Why is the Legend Useful? Card sort (see word document page 2)



Plenary Questions



Past GCSE questions



Alphabet Analyser on Robin Hood