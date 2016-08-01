This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of what, the number, and the color of a group of items. The book has 5 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 10 total groups of items. The student will match the corresponding picture to answer the question - What? How Many? and What Color? Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included! This adapted book is engaging and interactive - perfect for building basic skills!

Two versions are included so you can choose the structure of student responses. Student responding can go in order of: what, how many, what color, OR how many, what color, what.

$4.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Archive.zip
  • pic-1.jpg
  • pic-2.jpg
  • pic-3.jpg
  • pic-4.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

zip, 11 MB

Archive

Project/Activity

jpg, 63 KB

pic-1

Project/Activity

jpg, 42 KB

pic-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades