This is an adapted work to practice identifying the attributes of what, the number, and the color of a group of items. The book has 5 pages with 2 groups on each page - so 10 total groups of items. The student will match the corresponding picture to answer the question - What? How Many? and What Color? Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included! This adapted book is engaging and interactive - perfect for building basic skills!



Two versions are included so you can choose the structure of student responses. Student responding can go in order of: what, how many, what color, OR how many, what color, what.