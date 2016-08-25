What is a Hegemony/ Superpower? Lesson Plan- can be used when teaching any world Superpower
Objectives:
Students will…
• Be able to explain and identify what a hegemony is, by reading exerts from “World Hegemony and the United States” written by Donald J Puchala.
• Describe why hegemonies fall, by analyzing civilizations we have studied this year and listing reasons why those civilizations declined and eventually fell.
Activities:
1. Class will start, and I will ask students to complete the bell ringer that is on their handout.
I will then ask students to share their answers
( 5Minutes)
2. Next we will read exerts from “World Hegemony and the United States” written by Donald J Puchala, using the “BUMP” reading technique. I will ask one student to read and when he/she no longer wishes to read he will “bump” to another student. This process will go on until the reading is finished.
We will then tell students the AIM/ Objectives of the day, and proceed to discuss what a hegemony is, and various hegemonies in history, and why they fell; with connections to the Roman Empire.
(15 minutes, Total 20 minutes)
3. Then, I will ask students to get into their assigned “Golden Age” Group, and go over the directions for the next activity.
Students will then get into their “Golden Age” group, and using their notes, textbook, and own knowledge explain the reasons why the civilizations we have studied so far this year have fallen.
( 20 minutes, Total 40 minutes)
4. We will then go over their worksheet by asking the class to list various reasons as to why civilizations fall
( 10 minutes, Total 50 minutes)
5. I will finally close the lesson by asking for students to define for me on a post-it, what a hegemony is, and to list three possible explanations why civilizations fall.
(End)
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 25, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Ancient history
- History / Ancient history / Greece
- History / Ancient history / Rome
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Early-modern history (1500 -1750)
- History / Historical skills and investigation
- History / Medieval history (500 -1500)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
- History / Thematic and breadth studies / Cultural history
