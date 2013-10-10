Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 24 times
Viewed 181 times
What I would give if my sinus problems would go away. The headaches, the face aches, the congestion–and sometimes it lasts for months and months on end. Antihistamines and other sinus medications don’t seem to help much.
Scientists suggest that chronic sinusitis is caused by an allergic reaction to fungus. If that is the case, then the current sinus medications on the market aren't treating the root of the problem.
Created: Oct 10, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
