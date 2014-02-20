Free
In this video from Cool Physics Videos we look at convection, the transfer of heat by the actual movement of the warmed matter. Coloured water shows the water flow. Warmer water is less dense, it raises because of the buoyancy and pushes the coloured water in front. While cooling down water goes in the opposite direction.
Created: Feb 20, 2014
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
