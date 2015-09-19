What is Democracy? Lecture & Reading Activity (CIVICS)

This creative presentation reviews the concepts of democracy and the difference between a democracy and republic. After they presentation student complete an activity in which they complete a graphic organizer using their textbooks or internet to analyze the important concepts.

This purchase includes the following:
• 20-slide power point presentation
• 1-page CORNELL NOTES student handout
• 1-page WORKSHEET: Basic Concepts of Democracy
• Link to Film Clip

Objective: Students will be able to explain the fundamental principles and moral values of American democracy by completing a graphic organizer.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • What-is-Democracy-(Civics).ppt
  • WORKSHEET-Basic-Concepts-of-Democracy.pdf
  • CORNELL-NOTES-What-is-Democracy-(civics).pdf
  • Lesson-Plan.pdf
  • Thank-you-for-your-purchase!-TES.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 19, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Presentation

ppt, 2 MB

What-is-Democracy-(Civics)

Worksheet

pdf, 92 KB

WORKSHEET-Basic-Concepts-of-Democracy

Worksheet

pdf, 146 KB

CORNELL-NOTES-What-is-Democracy-(civics)

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades