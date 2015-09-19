What is Democracy? Lecture & Reading Activity (CIVICS)
This creative presentation reviews the concepts of democracy and the difference between a democracy and republic. After they presentation student complete an activity in which they complete a graphic organizer using their textbooks or internet to analyze the important concepts.
This purchase includes the following:
• 20-slide power point presentation
• 1-page CORNELL NOTES student handout
• 1-page WORKSHEET: Basic Concepts of Democracy
• Link to Film Clip
Objective: Students will be able to explain the fundamental principles and moral values of American democracy by completing a graphic organizer.
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 19, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Great Depression - Stock Market Simulation Game (U.S. History)
- (1)
- $6.00
Invention Group Project (commercial & advertisement) The Industrial Revolution
- (1)
- $4.00
Constitution Scavenger Hunt Activity (American Government)
- (1)
- $5.00
Popular paid resources
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Democracy Drop Down Day
- 6 Resources
- $6.90
New resources
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - YouTube Controversy
- (1)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Brexit Breakthrough
- (2)
- FREE
Current Affairs Form Time Activity - Mugabe's Resignation in Zimbabwe
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
The News Quiz 12th - 19th March 2018 SCIENCE WEEK SPECIAL Form Tutor Time Topical Events
- (0)
- $4.23
Social Action Planner
- (0)
- $4.23
MOCK TRIAL: STUDENTS PROTESTING AT SCHOOL: FIRST AMENDMENT ISSUE
- (0)
- $3.00