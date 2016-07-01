What Makes a Nation? (Student create their own nation) (World History)



This engaging activity works well in any secondary World History class. After I introduce the unit on “Nation-Building in the Modern World” in my World History class, I have each student create their own fictitious nation to get a sense of how difficult nation-building is. Then they share their “nation” with the class. It’s fun to see how creative they can be. This activity also works well in the beginning of the year when teaching the world revolutions.