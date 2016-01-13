Free
A current affairs session on the video made by Stephen Fry on behalf of Heathrow Airport about quintessentially British quirks. Ideal for form time or mentor time. Includes key information, and then a number of options for exploring the topic further, including links to websites and articles which the students may find interesting.
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Community, identity and diversity
- Cross-curricular topics / Countries and cultures
- Cross-curricular topics / In the news
- Personal, social and health education / About you
- Understanding the world / People and communities
- Understanding the world / Where we live
- Whole school / Assemblies
