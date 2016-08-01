This is a super cute adapted work to repetitive reading, vocabulary, and initial sounds. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 9 pages each with a different bug. Students put velcro bugs on each of the pages! Instructions of set up and all picture pieces are included!

This is my students' favorite books! The repetition of each page has helped some of my less verbal students engage in a reading activity!

