This is a super cute adapted work to repetitive reading, vocabulary, and identification of features and function. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 12 pages each with a different bug. Students put velcro bugs on each of the pages!



This is one of my students' favorite books! The repetition of each page has helped some of my less verbal students engage in a reading activity! Feature and function is a hard concept to work on and this book targets it in a basic way!



Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.1

With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.3.C

Read common high-frequency words by sight (e.g., the, of, to, you, she, my, is, are, do, does).



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4

Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.4

Determine or clarify the meaning of unknown and multiple-meaning words and phrases based on kindergarten reading and content.



CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.K.5

With guidance and support from adults, explore word relationships and nuances in word meanings.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.