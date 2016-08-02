This is a super cute adapted book to work on repetitive reading, animal vocabulary, and prepositions. Each page follows a similar routine and is interactive. This book has 9 pages each with a different bug. Students put velcro bugs on each of the pages in the correct spot according to the preposition
Adapted Books are perfect for an independent center, small group activity, or one on one with students. These books are engaging and interactive!
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RI.K.1
With prompting and support, ask and answer questions about key details in a text.
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.RF.K.3.C
Read common high-frequency words by sight (e.g., the, of, to, you, she, my, is, are, do, does).
CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.K.4
Describe familiar people, places, things, and events and, with prompting and support, provide additional detail.
Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
